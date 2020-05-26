Two years down and a lifetime to go! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas commemorated the second anniversary of their first date on Monday, May 25.

“This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today,” the Jonas Brothers member, 27, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself and the Isn’t It Romantic star, 37, posing in cowboy hats. “It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

In the comments section, Chopra Jonas wrote, “I love you jaan.. best decision of my life.”

Over on her Instagram page, the former Bollywood star shared a never-before-seen picture that Jonas took during their first date at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

“2 years ago today we took our very first picture together,” she captioned the post. “Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

The “Jealous” singer commented, “Best two years of my life. I love you.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Jonas and Chopra Jonas’ relationship in May 2018 after they were spotted together at the Dodgers game and a live performance of Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl.

The couple reflected on the beginning of their relationship in the actress’ January 2019 cover story for Vogue. They revealed that the Grammy nominee sent her a direct message on Twitter in September 2016 that led to them texting here and there and even attending the 2017 Met Gala together as friends. However, they did not start dating until 2018 — and Jonas instantly knew that Chopra Jonas was The One. He proposed in Crete, Greece, in July 2018, and they tied the knot in her native India that December.

Chopra Jonas told InStyle in June 2019 that she and the Jumanji star want to have children one day, but only when the time is right.

“I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something,” she explained to the magazine. “I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.’”