Why Martha Stewart Is Upset With Antoni Porowski’s Instagram





Festive feud! Martha Stewart has a few things to teach Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski about social media etiquette.

The lifestyle mogul, 78, left a hilarious comment on one of the 35-year-old Netflix personality’s recent Instagram posts — and fans couldn’t get enough of her outrageous sense of humor.

“Dear Antoni: this is @marthastewart48 You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, Bete Noir and Creme Brulee,” Stewart commented on the snapshot of Porowski gently petting a horse and holding a bottle of wine.

The Living the Good Life author continued, “We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you [ate] my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!”

Shortly after seeing Stewart’s playful reprimand, the Queer Eye culinary expert corrected his mistake and gave the homemaking guru her dues.

“Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your insta right this time),” Porowski wrote in an Instagram Story. “Apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Empress Chin, Emperor Han, Bete Noire, and cuddle monster Creme Brulee. They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit.”

Though it was all in good fun, the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host has a reputation for being a little shady from time to time. In August, Stewart revealed on an episode of Barstool Sports’ “The Corp” podcast that she has no interest in following Gwyneth Palrow‘s lifestyle brand, Goop.

“I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs,” the businesswoman said at the time. “If they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars.”

That wasn’t the first time Stewart had taken a slight jab at the Avengers: Endgame star and her luxury lifestyle site. When asked about Paltrow’s business ventures by a caller on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017, the cookbook author only had two simple words for the audience.

“Who’s Goop?” Stewart said at the time.