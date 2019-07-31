Just trolling! After Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness sparked dating speculation following a comment from costar Karamo Brown, a source tells Us Weekly the friends aren’t a couple.

“Antoni and Jonathan are very, very close, but are not boyfriends,” the insider explained.

Rumors began to swirl after Van Ness, 32, shared a photo from backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that showed Porowski, 35, looking adoringly at him with Brown, 38, flipping off the camera.

“These pics are so cute I posted another one. I love my Antoni bae & @karamo jealousy doesn’t look good on you,” the Over the Top author captioned the Instagram snap on Tuesday, July 30.

Brown commented: “Hahahahaha I love you both! And for all who are asking. It’s real They are a couple and in love. First Fab 5 couple.”

Many fans were quick to assume the big reveal was a joke, too. Van Ness hit back at Brown writing, “@karamo you suck,” alongside three crying laughing emojis.

“I just want this to be real,” one commenter wrote. Added another: “Oh my god it’s confirmed. They are a couple. I am running around my house screaming.”

The post comes seven months after Van Ness and Wilco Froneman split after a brief relationship. The reality star confirmed the breakup in an Instagram post at the time, implying that the rugby player had been unfaithful.

“Cheaters never prosper,” Van Ness wrote prior to deleting the text and disabling comments.

His updated caption read: “She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that s–ts amazing. I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT.”

Porowski, for his part, split from Joey Krietemeyer in 2018 after seven years of dating. “Antoni and Joey broke up months ago,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “It was very amicable. They’re still friends. It was a clean split.”

