Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Wilco Froneman Split

Jonathan Van Ness is ringing in 2019 as a single man. The Queer Eye star announced that he and boyfriend Wilco Froneman have called it quits after a few months together.

Van Ness, 31, shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday, December 30, and implied in the caption that the rugby player, 32, had been unfaithful. “Cheaters never prosper,” the hairdresser wrote before altering the text and turning off the comments.

“She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that s–ts amazing. I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove,” Van Ness wrote in his updated caption, using lyrics from Ariana Grande’s hit single “Thank U, Next.”

He added, “Please don’t go in on Wilco, he doesn’t need the anger & I don’t want to see him suffer so just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much.”

The Netflix personality later took to his Instagram Stories with a second message defending Froneman. “I should’ve sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post,” he wrote. “Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don’t work out. Please don’t attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Years celebration! Your girl Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug.”

The former couple made their public debut in early September on the red carpet at the 2018 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, where Queer Eye won three awards.

The news of Van Ness’ breakup comes two months after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that his costar Antoni Porowski amicably ended his seven-year relationship with Joey Krietemeyer. The food and wine expert, 34, has since moved on with Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff.

