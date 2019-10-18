These foodies are making waves on social media!

Though there certainly isn’t a shortage of stars to keep tabs on via Twitter, Instagram and more, there are a handful of food-centric celebrities that everyone who even remotely enjoys cooking (or eating, for that matter) should go ahead and follow.

Take, for example, food blogger Molly Yeh. The culinary figure relocated from Brooklyn to a farm in North Dakota and created her beloved My Name Is Yeh blog in the process. Recipes such as pretzel challah, bagel French toast and others spotlight Yeh’s own Jewish-Asian roots and adopted Midwestern surroundings.

After launching her blog in 2009, it took off, and in 2018 Yeh was given her own Food Network show called Girl Meets Farm. She currently has more than 406,000 followers on Instagram and more than 21,000 followers on Twitter, and her social media presence is showing no sign of shrinking.

On the other end of the spectrum are more well-known figures such as television personality and acclaimed chef Gordon Ramsay. The U.K.-born cook has appeared on more than 15 TV shows that bear his name, which helps explain why he has millions of followers on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube combined. The MasterChef host’s social media feed is a balanced mix of family updates involving his wife and five kids, food-related advice and dishes from his many restaurants around the globe.

Scroll down for more foodies who are worthy of a follow on social media!