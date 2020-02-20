Another look! Kim Kardashian gave her fans an impromptu peek inside her neat pantry last month following accusations she had “no food” in her California home, and now she’s opening the doors to the custom-designed room yet again so fans can get a closer look at the impeccable space.

This latest look inside the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s abode comes via an article on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website that’s devoted entirely to the pantry Kim shares with husband Kanye West and the couple’s children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months.

“Kim and Kanye designed the walk-in food storage area to fit their home’s wabi-sabi aesthetic,” the article states. Everything is at a reachable level so the kids can easily go in and grab their favorite snacks.”

While most people might go to Ikea to help organize their pantry, the KKW Beauty founder took things to the next level in her home with cups, plates and bowls made from “custom ceramic” material. “Even the glass jars (which are from The Container Store) have custom lids to blend in nicely with the lighter wood throughout the house,” the article notes.

“It’s so necessary to be extra organized when having four kids who all have different dietary needs, dairy sensitivities, and different likes and dislikes,” Kim explained. “Also, we have friends and family over all the time and need to be aware of different sensitivities, allergies, and diets, such as gluten-free or nut allergies, so it’s important to have things organized at all times.”

The post also notes that Kim views clutter as something that slows down her family’s productivity, which is why she and West, 42, “wanted a minimal and well-organized pantry where there’s a place for everything.”

With that methodical approach in mind, it’s no surprise that all of the snacks, sprinkles, and tea essentials are perfectly lined up so everything is visible and the family can quickly see what’s available without wasting time digging through a messy space.

Speaking of sprinkles, the colorful sugary toppings have their own shelves in a separate area within the pantry that just so happens to be home to the Kardashian-West family’s frozen yogurt machine.

The pantry also includes a row of open bins stocked with snacks as well as a designated low shelf for cereals stored in individual glass jars. As Kim explained, “We also switched everything in our house from plastic to glass.”

Kim’s pantry peek comes less than two weeks after the Selfish author granted Poosh a look inside her epic walk-in fridge.

Furthermore, organized pantries and kitchens clearly run in the Kardashian family. In June 2019, Khloé Kardashian gave her Instagram followers an inside look her newly redone kitchen, which included color-coordinated cabinets and candy drawers, as well as a ridiculously neat refrigerator.