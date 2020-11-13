Confidence boost. Maren Morris admitted she doesn’t always feel accepted in the country music industry, but her big night at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards made her feel less insecure.

The “Bones” singer, 30, got candid about her self-doubt via Twitter on Friday, November 13.

“Coming down from the other night. I am still in awe,” she tweeted. “Thank you to my friends and family, my fans and my Nashville peers for this honor.”

Morris added that people’s negative comments about her place in country music affect her, but her success has helped her feel better.

“I still can get hurt when people claim I’m ‘not country’ but when I stood there accepting

@cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre,” she continued. “Thank you for accepting me.”

The “Middle” singer took home three trophies at the CMAs on Wednesday, November 11: Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Morris used her last acceptance speech of the night to shout-out Black female musicians in country music who weren’t nominated or performing at the awards show.

“I want to give recognition to, because I’m just a fan of their music, and they’re as country as it gets,” she said. “I just want them all to know how much we love them back and just check out their music after this. It’s Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer, Rhiannon Giddens.”

Morris added, “There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they’re going to come after me, and they’ve come before me, but you’ve made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre.”

The Texas native has been bonding over music with her 7-month-old son, Hayes, with whom she shares with husband Ryan Hurd. In March, Morris reacted after Hozier tweeted a video of a crying infant calming down after hearing her song “The Bones.”

“This is too much for words,” she replied. “I will say, the same thing doesn’t work for my baby. 😂😂😂.”

During her pregnancy, the “80s Mercedes” singer even attempted to go into labor by dancing to Harry Belafonte‘s “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora)” in an Instagram video. “Harry Belafonte issuing an eviction notice for this baby. 👶🏻,” she captioned the clip.

However, the first-time mom isn’t planning on filtering her music just because she’s now a parent. “I am always going to say ‘s–t’ in songs probably,” she told E! News earlier this month.