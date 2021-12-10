A major milestone! Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her love for Travis Barker by creating the perfect Christmas tree ornament for her husband-to-be.

“Our first Christmas since we’ve been fiancéed,” Kardashian, 42, wrote in a note posted by Barker, 46, via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 9. The sweet message was attached to the family’s Christmas tree.

The duo, who got engaged two months prior, have been enjoying the holiday season with their blended family with many special Christmas traditions. Earlier this month, the Poosh founder showed off a large gingerbread house present from her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Thank you mommy @krisjenner,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram Story clip on December 3, highlighting the decorated treat. Bing Crosby’s “It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas” played in the background as the reality star showed off each side of the recreation, which included mentions of every family member.

The festive dessert house had labels for Kardashian’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Barker’s children, Landon, Alabama and Atiana, under the cookie roof. Some fans pointed out that the only name missing was Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kardashian, following his DM scandal. The Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, however, later posted his own photo of a house with his name and his three kids with Kardashian.

In August, Disick made headlines when Younes Bendjima leaked messages that he allegedly received from the Talentless cofounder about their mutual ex-girlfriend’s new relationship.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote to the model, 28, alongside a photo of Kardashian and Barker packing on the PDA at the time. In the screenshots, Bendjima replied, writing, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

The comments came two months after Disick showed his support for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the musician.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” the New York native told Andy Cohen during the reality show’s reunion episode in June.

Shortly after Disick’s messages made the news, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the relationship between the exes is “more strained than ever,” adding, “What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

Three months later, a second source noted to Us that Disick is focused on putting the past behind him as his children continue to be his main focus.

“All Scott talks about is his kids. … He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them,” a source told Us in December. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good role model to them.”