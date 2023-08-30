Jana Kramer made her eldest daughter Jolie’s dreams come true when she revealed her third pregnancy.

“The day I told Jolie. I wanted to tell her first just us. ‘Did God do this?’ Yes baby girl yes ♥️🙌🏼,” Kramer, 39, captioned a Wednesday, August 30, Instagram video from the moment she revealed her baby news to the 7-year-old.

In the video, Kramer sat across from Jolie — whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin — on her bed to spill the beans.

“What do you want the surprise secret to be?” the One Tree Hill alum asked, to which Jolie replied, “Baby brother [or] a diamond.”

Kramer then explained to Jolie that she’s been under the weather due to her pregnancy. “You’ve been so patient and so good, like, loving and just taking care of Mommy. Mommy has a baby in her belly,” Kramer added before Jolie squealed in excitement. “That’s why Mommy’s been so sick, I’ve got a baby [growing inside of me].”

She continued: “I wanted to share this moment with you because you’re my first [child] and you are just the love of my life. I wanted to tell you first and I wanted to have something together.”

Jolie then asked her mom if “God [did] this,” clasping her hands together. “[My] wish came true,” she exclaimed before Kramer pointed out that she knew her daughter had been praying about gaining a new sibling for a while.

Kramer and her fiancé, Allan Russell, announced in June that they are expecting their first baby together. The twosome, who went public with their romance in January, each have two children from past relationships. Kramer shares Jolie and son Jace, 4, with Caussin, 36, while Russell, 42, coparents son Troy, 16, and stepdaughter Claudia with a past partner.

Kramer and the Scottish soccer coach later found out that they are expecting a baby boy, with Jolie even insisting that they hold a sex reveal celebration to share their news with their family and friends.

As Kramer and Russell prepare to welcome their son, they’ve already chosen his name.

“Every time we’ve had a name, it’s always gone back to the ‘R’ name. The ‘R’ name y’all know,” she teased during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast earlier this month, explaining that she doesn’t plan to change her mind. “For me, I had to go in knowing what the name was. [I don’t get people who] have to see the baby [first]. That’s not my personality.”

Their son’s initials will be “RJR,” with the “J” reflecting a “personal” middle name, which Kramer revealed in an Instagram Story Q&A post on Sunday, August 28.