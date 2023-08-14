Pregnant Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell have decided on their baby’s name — but, for now, they are keeping it private.

“We officially, officially, officially have a name now. And a middle [name],” Kramer, 39, said during the Monday, August 14, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

Kramer didn’t share the full name, but she teased the initials. “It’s RJR,” she revealed, telling her cohosts, “We changed the middle for something personal.”

The One Tree Hill alum told listeners that she’s “always held” her children’s names close to the vest ahead of their arrivals. (Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. In April 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin, 36, after nearly six years of marriage.)

While Kramer confessed that she thought she might “change [her] mind” during this pregnancy, she said she’s in agreement with Russell, 42, on their son’s moniker.

“Every time we’ve had a name, it’s always gone back to the R name. The R name y’all know,” Kramer teased.

The actress insisted that she won’t switch up the name during labor or once she meets her baby. “For me, I had to go in knowing what the name was,” Kramer explained, noting that she doesn’t understand people who “have to see the baby” before deciding. “That’s not my personality.”

Kramer’s road to baby No. 3 has been a whirlwind. Following her divorce from Caussin, which was finalized in July 2021, Kramer dated Ian Schinelli. The Steppin’ Into the Holiday actress confirmed her and Schinelli’s split in April 2022.

She then moved on with Russell but chose to keep his identity under wraps until January. The pair confirmed in May that Russell had proposed.

Kramer surprised her fans once again in June when she announced her pregnancy. “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement … at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.”

Later that month, Kramer shared on her podcast that the couple are having a baby boy. “The kids are super excited,” she said at the time. “I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace’s age and then having a boy, they’ll be good growing up together.”