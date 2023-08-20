Jana Kramer found that between her nausea and her “wild” pregnancy cravings, her diet has drastically changed since becoming pregnant for the third time.

“It’s wild how different pregnancies are. In the first trimester, I couldn’t really stomach anything but a bagel and cream cheese and now the thought of a bagel and cream cheese makes me want to vomit,” Kramer, 39, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, August 20, during a Q&A session. “I can’t eat any sweets or my stomach hurts. I’m still nauseous throughout the day but it’s worse at night and morning.”

Kramer — who announced in June that she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Allan Russell — further explained that she’s “one of the few” individuals that get morning sickness “until the end” of her pregnancy.

“That was the same with Jace. With Jolie it stopped at 17 weeks,” she added, referring to her eldest children with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

There have been a few food items that help her curb nausea, including “cold things,” like peaches, cherries and freshly squeezed orange juice. “Also I just want salads all the time [and] things that are not too heavy,” Kramer wrote. “I really wish I could eat fries or warm things but that sounds awful to me. Also I can’t drink flat water or that makes me want to puke too. So, I have lots of bubbly [water].”

The One Tree Hill alum announced on June 8 that she and Russell, a Scottish soccer coach, are expecting a baby days after he popped the question. Kramer and Russell — who is also dad to two older children from a past relationship — later found out that they are expecting a son.

When asked on Sunday if the pair already picked out a name for their baby boy, Kramer revealed that they are locked in. “It’s a name we always came back to and when we compared it to others, the one we loved always ended up being the [favorite],” she added during the Q&A.

Earlier this week, Kramer teased on her “Whine Down” podcast that the baby’s initials will be “RJR” because they wanted a “personal” middle name.

“Every time we’ve had a name, it’s always gone back to the R name. The R name y’all know,” Kramer quipped during the Monday, August 14, podcast episode, explaining that she doesn’t plan to change her mind. “For me, I had to go in knowing what the name was. [I don’t get people who] have to see the baby [first]. That’s not my personality.”

Kramer is planning to welcome her second son through a scheduled C-section. “All I can pray for is a healthy baby and a smooth delivery,” she added on Sunday. “The reality is I can’t control the outcomes or what’s going to happen so when I get fearful or start to panic, I just need to pray and be positive that it’s all going to be OK.”

She continued: “To roominate [sic] on what-ifs only further cause anxiety when it’s not in my hands. … I will be blessed though to have the calm presence of Allan with me through it all.”