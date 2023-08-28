Pregnant Jana Kramer is considering skipping a potential babymoon trip with her fiancé, Allan Russell.

“We were thinking about doing a babymoon in October but there’s just so much going on that I’m like, I don’t even know if I have time,” Kramer, 39, shared on the Monday, August 28, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

On top of their busy schedules, the One Tree Hill alum revealed she has a “negative taste” when it comes to babymoons due to her past experiences with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

“One of the things he told me happened a week before our babymoon in L.A., which I thought was, like, the most magical trip we had,” Kramer — who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with Caussin — said, seemingly referring to Caussin’s numerous cheating scandals over the years. “And we went to the Montage and Laguna Beach, and I’m like, ‘Wait, a week before, you were x, y and z?’ Like, I don’t know, it kind of tainted [it].”

Three years later, when pregnant with Jace, “We didn’t really do one ‘cause I was so scorned by the ‘babymoon’ name that I was like, ‘Let’s not call it [a babymoon].’ But we went to a pool and had like — we didn’t travel or vacation or travel for it. A piece of me is like, ‘Do I want a do-over?’”

Kramer and Caussin, who wed in 2015, separated one year later due to his infidelity, with Caussin, 36, subsequently entering treatment for sex addiction. Though the pair reconciled and renewed their wedding vows in 2017, they later split for good in 2021.

Kramer, for her part, began dating Russell, 42, at the beginning of the year. In June, one month after getting engaged, Kramer announced she was expecting her third child, her first with the soccer coach.

While Kramer is still on the fence about taking a honeymoon with Russell, she does hope he gives her a “push present” — a gift presented to the new mother after giving birth — after they welcome their son later this year.

“I’m not gonna get mad, but I think I would like it, to be like, ‘Here’s to the nine months you’ve been hurled over a toilet and feeling sick and not being able to eat hardly anything,’” Kramer joked before hinting at what she would like to receive. “A little ring with the birthstones of all three kids. That would be really cute.”

She noted that Russell, for his part, doesn’t know what a push present is, adding, “And he doesn’t listen to this podcast, so …”.