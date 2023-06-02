Looking back — with a dash of shade. Kelly Clarkson uncovered a new “red flag” moment in her marriage to ex Brandon Blackstock after learning about the concept of push presents.

“What is it?” the former American Idol champ, 41, said during the Friday, June 2, episode of her eponymous talk show after guest Carey Hart shared that he built a motorcycle for wife Pink — with whom he shares daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6 — after she gave birth.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas via surrogate in January 2022, quickly chimed in with an explanation of the tradition. “Babe, when you have the baby, you should get a gift,” the Quantico alum, 40, said on Friday. “Well, you should get a gift from the man who [contributed].”

Clarkson — who coparents daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 7, with Blackstock, 46 — asked whether women can receive a push present for a C-section or if it was strictly for women who “pushed” children out during a vaginal delivery. Despite her initial confusion, the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” artist was in awe of Hart’s impressive gift.

“She got a motorcycle? Screw you, Pink,” Clarkson teased. “I didn’t get a present. Whatever. That should have been a red flag. I honestly don’t know that he knew [what it was].”

The “Breakaway” songstress married Blackstock — who also two older children from a previous relationship — in 2013. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the Voice mentor filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The proceedings were finalized two years later after a messy legal battle. The now-exes went toe-to-toe over their marital assets, including Clarkson’s Montana residence where Blackstock resided and custody of their two minor children.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host eventually agreed to pay Blackstock a one-time sum of $1.3 million and $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024. Clarkson was also awarded primary custody of River Rose and Remington while the music manager received monthly visitations.

Since the pair settled their divorce, they’ve also found a way to amicably raise their little ones.

“She has a great coparenting relationship with Brandon, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship,” a source exclusively told Us in April of the “Miss Independent” musician. “However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well.”

Clarkson — whose post-divorce album Chemistry drops on Friday, June 23 — and her kids are set to move from Los Angeles to New York ahead of season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I talked to my crew back in January through tears because I have built such an amazing group of people. Obviously, we’ve been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships,” the Texas native said during an appearance on TalkShopLive last month. “I was like, ‘Guys, I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue with the show or I got to go the East Coast.’”

She added at the time: “My family is East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to. Also, there were a lot of personal things going on, too. I feel like our family — me and my kids — really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]. There was just hurdle after hurdle with things.”