Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6.

“Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today at The Walk of Fame ceremony ❤️,” the singer, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 19, alongside a photo from the big day. “It meant so much to have y’all there and it was so cool to celebrate with y’all! Here’s to the next 20 years!!🍾 by the way, my star is between Harry Potter and Deadpool ….I dare anyone to top that!”

Clarkson, who also reunited with American Idol judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell for the occasion, posed for photos with her two children in front of her star. The Texas native shares her little ones with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The former couple exchanged vows in 2013 after two years of dating. In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce following nearly seven years of marriage. In the documents obtained by Us Weekly, the talk show host cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Clarkson and Blackstock, 45, ended up in a lengthy legal battle over their Montana property. The American Idol winner, for her part, filed a separate motion requesting to be declared legally single. She was granted the request in September 2021.

Earlier that year, the “A Moment Like This” performer opened up about attempting to coparent with her ex.

“I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2021. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

The songwriter was later ordered to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month, including temporary payments of $150,000 each month in spousal support. In addition to paying an extra $45,601 per month for their children, Clarkson was granted primary custody.

The American Music Award winner recently addressed how a summer trip with her kids and her ex-husband helped their family dynamic.

“It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” she explained on Today in August. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”

Clarkson continued: “The kids were with me and with their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana so, it was the first time I think my kids felt more centered as well.”

Scroll down for photos of Clarkson and her kids: