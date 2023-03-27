Sharing an update. Jana Kramer confirmed that her two children are safe after a shooter killed six people at a Nashville school on Monday, March 27.

“Jolie and Jace are okay,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday. The country singer shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

“My heart is absolutely breaking for the children and families right now,” Kramer continued in her post. “Why. Why. Why. I just will never understand. Please pray.”

Earlier on Monday, a heavily armed woman opened fire at the Covenant School in Tennessee’s capital city. The 28-year-old killed three children and three staff members before she was fatally shot by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers.

Shortly after the incident, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban. “We have to do more to stop gun violence,” the former Delaware senator, 80, said in remarks before a women’s business summit at the White House. “It’s ripping our communities apart. It’s ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons.”

Dr. Jill Biden, meanwhile, addressed the shooting before delivering a speech to a conference of city leaders in Washington, D.C. “I am truly without words. Our children deserve better,” the 71-year-old first lady, who is a professor at a Virginia community college, said. “We stand — all of us — we stand with Nashville in prayer.”

Kramer previously shared her public grief after the May 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. “Celebrated the last day of school for Jolie and Jace yesterday,” the “Why Ya Wanna” songstress wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of herself cuddling with her little ones. “I have had such a heavy momma heart knowing how blessed I am and I’m holding on to them as tight as I can.”

After Monday’s shooting, Kramer’s fellow Nashville resident Kristin Cavallari assured fans that her children were also safe after the incident. The Laguna Beach alum, 36, shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7, with ex Jay Cutler.

“Wanting to hug my babies a little bit tighter,” the Uncommon James founder wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday. “We luckily weren’t affected by this morning’s shooting. But my heart breaks for everyone who was. This is a scary world we’re living in and something needs to give.”