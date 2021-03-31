Awkward conversations. Johnathon Schaech shared a photo from his and ex-wife Jana Kramer’s wedding day after telling his son about all of his past marriages.

“I had to explain this photo to my son today,” the Time of Your Life alum, 51, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, March 30, alongside a photo of Kramer in a wedding gown while he carried their dog in his arms. “I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother.”

The Blue Ridge actor revealed that he and the One Tree Hill alum, 37, “lasted a week,” noting, “We weren’t meant but for this photo and friendship.” Kramer “liked” the tweet, which featured the former duo’s pup Sophie wearing her own wedding dress and veil.

“It’s still a cute picture. I hope you have nice memories of that day,” one fan commented, to which Schaech replied, “Nope.”

He added: “Life’s a lonely, winding ride. Better have the right one by your side. And happiness don’t drag its feet. And time moves faster than you think.”

When another fan spoke about movie stars having to pay “big alimony” amid divorces, the Star-Crossed alum gave an update on the pet he shared with the “Beautiful Lies” singer. “Sophie passed away,” he wrote. “I tried to get custody forever, but Jana knew the dog loved me too much.”

Schaech, who was also married to Christina Applegate from 2001 to 2007, wed Kramer in July 2010 during an intimate ceremony in her home state of Michigan.

The couple called it quits 12 days later, with a rep telling OK! magazine in August 2010, “Jana and Johnathon have agreed to dissolve their marriage. Jana is humbled by the outpouring of support from her fans, friends, and family.” Their divorce wasn’t finalized, however, until June 2011.

The Maryland native tied the knot for the third time in 2013, marrying businesswoman Julie Solomon. The pair share two children, son Camden, 7, and 8-month-old daughter Lily.

Kramer, for her part, has also walked down the aisle three times. She married Michael Gambino in Las Vegas in 2004 after dating for two weeks. The pair split before the years’ end, with the actress later revealing that Gambino abused her during their relationship.

The “Whine Down” podcast host said “I do” a third time in 2015 with former football player Mike Caussin. Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that Caussin, 34, cheated on his wife with multiple women. The former athlete later admitted that he has a sex addiction, and a year later, the duo renewed their vows after briefly calling it quits.

The singer and her husband have been through many ups and downs throughout their marriage, but have continued to stick it out for their children, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.