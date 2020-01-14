Future family of four! Julie Solomon is pregnant, expecting her and Johnathan Schaech’s second child.

“After months of living under the veil of dark lies and deceitful boomerangs, our family of 3 are happy to announce that we’re growing our tribe!” the “Influencer Podcast” host, 35, captioned her Tuesday, January 14, Instagram reveal. “Baby Schaech #2 is coming this summer. I’m excited to finally share this news because between the growing bump, my ever fading jawline and all the bagels I’ve been eating, it was physically becoming impossible to hide.”

In the Instagram upload, the Tennessee native cradled her baby bump while the Ray Donovan alum, 50, and their 6-year-old son, Camden, hugged her.

The couple welcomed their first child in September 2013 and Solomon’s second pregnancy has been “vastly different” so far because of her “health, emotional work and already being a mom.”

She added on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast: “When I had my son Camden over six years ago, … I barely had an Instagram. It’s amazing to have this opportunity for us to really connect on a personal and intimate level.”

She and Schaech wed in July 2013. The That Thing You Do star was previously married to Christina Applegate from 2001 to 2007 and Jana Kramer from 2010 to 2011.

Solomon celebrated her husband’s 50th birthday in September, writing on Instagram: “You are truly a miracle and I am beyond blessed to share this life with you! Thank you for being an incredible friend, partner, husband and father! Thanks for always doing your best and working on yourself each and everyday. Most importantly, I want to thank you for being smoking hot and having killer abs. I LOVE YOU MONKEY.”

The EmpowerYou, Inc. founder posted a black-and-white PDA picture at the time, as well as a slideshow of family photos with the Maryland native and their son.

People was the first to report the couple’s pregnancy news.