But first, dessert. Jana Kramer spent what would have been her sixth wedding anniversary in Miami with friends and commemorated the occasion with a cheeky sweet.

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, shared a series of Instagram photos from the recent trip on Tuesday, June 1, and one of the pictures showed a dessert plate with “happy anniversary” written in chocolate syrup. “I want Miami life back,” the singer captioned the post.

Kramer returned to her home in Nashville on May 22, which would have been her sixth wedding anniversary with Mike Caussin. Us Weekly confirmed in April that she filed for divorce from the former NFL player, 34, and the actress announced the split via Instagram.

“I’ve fought y’all,” she said at the time. “I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal.”

Shortly after news of their split broke, a source told Us that Kramer “uncovered a recent infidelity” that spurred her to end the marriage. The estranged couple had previously broken up over Caussin’s cheating in 2016 and renewed their vows the following year after he underwent treatment for sex addiction.

“Free. And not looking back,” she wrote via Instagram on what would have been her anniversary. “I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad … and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self-love than I’ve ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what’s next.”

The “Why You Wanna” songstress further discussed her Miami vacation during the Monday, May 31, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. Her friends Kathryn Woodard and Pamelyn Rocco, who went on the trip, joined her to talk about their excursion.

“Sometimes you just gotta dress up and feel pretty,” Kramer said. “It is nice to just, like, change it up a little bit and feel like you still got it.”

The episode also featured celebrity guest Shania Twain, who divorced her ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, in 2010. Before the interview, Kramer and her friends talked about the fact that the country star, 55, later got remarried to Lange’s best friend, Frédéric Thiébaud, while Lange, 72, married Thiébaud’s ex-wife.

When the Michigan native’s friends joked that it might have been “God’s plan” for the foursome to swap partners, Kramer replied, “I am all about God’s plans too, but if my ex ends up with one of my best friends, that’s gonna be a really hard pill to swallow.” The pair then assured her that would “never” happen.

The Dancing With the Stars alum later addressed the idea of dating again, explaining that the idea makes her nervous.

“I’m excited and I know that I deserve that because I haven’t been happy for a really long time, but I also … get scared because I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, is it too soon?'” she said. “I’m almost, like, fighting with myself, when it’s like, ‘Well, why shouldn’t I just allow that flirt to happen, or allow this to come into my life?'”