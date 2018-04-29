Husband and wife! The Bachelor‘s Tenley Molzahn married to her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Leopold. The happy pair tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony on Friday, April 27.

The TV personality, 33, shared the news with a photo of them on their honeymoon at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California on Sunday, April 29, and gave an update on their life as newlyweds. “Friday was simply the best day of our lives, but yesterday waking up as his wife made it even better!” she captioned a snap of them surrounded by pink flowers. “Soaking up time with just one another – mini-mooning is the way to go! Thank you @omnilacosta for giving us this beautiful space to rest & enjoy being newlyweds!!”

Guests who attended the nuptials also shared photos from the wedding and reception on Instagram as they congratulated the couple. Molzahn shared snaps of herself and Leopold leading up to their big day. She shared a photo on Friday of him carrying her in his arms at a beach, and captioned it: “Today! ✨.”

She posted another adorable photo of them in a field on Thursday, April 26: “I get to marry you tomorrow. It’s the best thing I’ll ever do. I love you my sweet Taylor.”

Molzahn announced their engagement in January with a post on Instagram showing off her massive ring. “THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!” Molzahn captioned a photo of herself hugging her beau. “🙌 Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.”

Molzahn previously opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Leopold, who is a product-line manager at a shoe company. “I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him,” she told Us in February 2016, the same year they started dating. “He didn’t know me from The Bachelor, which is really really cool.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of myself and what I’ve learned and gained from it,” she continued, revealing that he hadn’t seen her episodes on the show. “If he ever wants to I’d be fine with it, but he doesn’t want to.”

The reality TV star was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka‘s season of the hit ABC dating show in 2010. She was also on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise and dated The Bachelorette‘s Kiptyn Locke until they split in 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!