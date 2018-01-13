‘Bachelor’ Alum Tenley Molzahn Is Engaged to Taylor Leopold

Former Bachelor contestant Tenley Molzahn announced her engagement to boyfriend Taylor Leopold on Saturday, January 13, sharing her excitement on Instagram.

“THIS IS HAPPENING!!!” Molzahn, 32, captioned a photo of the couple as she showed off her large, sparkling engagement ring. “Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!”

Molzahn, who was runner-up on Jake Pavelka‘s season of The Bachelor in 2010, continued, “Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.”

The Oregon native, who also appeared on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise, dated fellow Bachelor Nation star Kiptyn Locke on and off before splitting in 2014.

Molzahn opened up about her relationship with “gorgeous” Leopold, a product-line manager for a sandal company, in an interview with Us Weekly in February 2016, revealing that they were introduced by a mutual friend.

“I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him,” she told Us, adding that Leopold had no idea about her reality TV past when they met.

“I think it’s strange for him. He didn’t know me from The Bachelor, which is really really cool,” she said, admitting that he had no interest in watching her old episodes of the ABC dating show.

“I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of myself and what I’ve learned and gained from it,” she told Us. “If he ever wants to I’d be fine with it, but he doesn’t want to.”

