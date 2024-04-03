The Bachelor Nation love connections have continued with a surprising new couple: Angela Amezcua and Kiptyn Locke.

“After many amazing months together, guess it’s about time we share our love with the world ❤️,” the twosome announced via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, confirming they are dating.

The pair shared several photos from their budding relationship, including a Halloween snap where Locke, 46, dressed as a skeleton and Amezcua, 34, wore a cheetah sweater and cat ears.

Locke and Amezcua visited the zoo in a separate picture and kissed in front of a painting in a third image. They appeared to accompany each other to a wedding in the last photo.

The duo’s romance comes several years after fans were introduced to them on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

Locke competed for Jillian Harris’ heart on season 5 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2009. He was the runner-up that season, but Harris, 44, ultimately accepted a proposal from Ed Swiderski. (Harris and Swiderski, 44, split in 2010. Harris is now engaged to Justin Pasutto, with whom she shares two children.)

Locke later appeared on season 1 of Bachelor Pad, where he met Tenley Molzahn. The pair dated for more than two years before splitting in 2013. Locke welcomed his son, Koltyn, in July 2015 with then-girlfriend Samm Murphy, but the two parted ways a few years later.

Amezcua, meanwhile, joined the Bachelor family in 2017 when she vied for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of the series. She was eliminated in week 1 but gave love another shot on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Amezcua went public with her and fellow Bachelor Nation star Clay Harbor’s relationship in September 2018 after connecting off camera. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in April 2019 that the pair called it quits after more than seven months of dating.

That summer, the exes both appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. During her time in Mexico, Amezcua claimed that one of her issues with Harbor, 36, was how much time he spent at the gym.

“That is, like, infamous now. I literally wasn’t being dramatic, though!” she exclusively told Us of the BiP confession in January 2022. “That was not me exaggerating. That was literal time, so, no, I don’t regret it.”

Amezcua noted that she and Harbor didn’t end on “bad terms” after seeing each other on the beach but explained that they hadn’t spoken since. “I don’t like to have negative, like, energy with people. I don’t leave things unresolved. I don’t live my life like that,” she added. “I wish him the best. I’m honestly so thankful that that whole thing ended when it did because that was just not the relationship for me.”

Following two stints on BiP, Amezcua appeared on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada, which filmed in 2021. She left the series with a new boyfriend, Brendan Morgan, but they eventually parted ways.