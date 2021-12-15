After leaving the beach solo on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Angela Amezcua found love with Brendan Morgan on Bachelor in Paradise Canada — and she’s not looking back.

“I had two different networks reach out to me about doing shows. And I was like, ‘All right, Lord, I hear you, like, what is this?’” the 32-year-old Bachelor season 21 alum began on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about appearing on a fourth Bachelor series. “I took the meetings and honestly, my meeting with BiP Canada production was such a great meeting and I felt like they understood what I was hoping [for]. Every single [time] go into one of these, I’m looking for my person. I told them, like, if you are looking for somebody who is gonna be wanting drama and stirring the pot, don’t cast me.”

Following a stint on BiP season 5, Angela dated Bachelorette season 14 alum Clay Harbour. After their eight-month relationship ended, they both appeared on season 6 of the spinoff.

“That was always my thing with the U.S. I never really got, I feel, like a fair shot because I’m normal. I’m boring, like, oh God forbid I wanna go in there and find somebody,” Angela quipped. “So they were like, ‘No, Canadian viewers, they really want the love story.’ And they asked me what I’m looking for, like, down to personality traits, who’s my ideal [guy] looks-wise.”

The debut season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada featured a mix of alums from both the U.S. franchise and Canadian franchise as well as people new to reality TV altogether. Brendan, for his part, was not previously part of the series.

“It feels like a lifetime ago since we filmed,” Angela explained, noting that they taped in June. “It’s been six months of us hiding basically.”

During the season, Brendan committed to Angela after briefly pursuing someone else at the start of their romance.

“Watching it back it kind of gives you the feels. Of course, there’s certain things you don’t wanna see and watch back,” she told Us. “But we always kept in mind, like, ‘OK, we’re here now, we’re together, like, we’ve been together. That was forever ago.’ But it’s nice to have you know, our first kiss [on camera] we get to have that forever. … When we first told each other we were falling in love with each other, it’s nice that we can watch that back and we have that. I’m thankful.”

Similar to the U.S. version, contestants have the option to propose on BiP Canada. While Angela and Brendan were the only couple still standing during the finale earlier this month, he didn’t get down on one knee.

“I was not disappointed at all that we didn’t get engaged. Brendan and I, we had talked about it before especially during fantasy suite and we were very much on the same page,” she explained. “I take [an] engagement very, very seriously. I wanna get engaged once in my life. That’s a special moment [that] I’ve literally been waiting my whole life for and I don’t want it — I don’t wanna say, like, to be wasted [but] we wanted to be 1 trillion percent sure that we are gonna be together forever if we do this. … We felt like we built a very strong foundation of a relationship and we wanted to see, ‘How is this gonna translate into the real world?’ We knew it would, but the logistics.”

For now, the couple are happily living together in Toronto and are set to spend the holidays together, with Angela meeting his parents in Edmonton.

“Brendan and I — I don’t even know how to express [it]. I feel like our souls are just, like, tethered together,” she gushed. “I feel like that’s something that happened throughout the show. Although we did have these bumps in the road and things happened, we have this magnesium, this intangible thing. … We’ve had six months together and I feel like we just get to know each other even more every day. And that’s my man.”