Welcome to the world! Tenley Molzahn gave birth to her and her husband Taylor Leopold’s first child, on Sunday, September 20, Us Weekly confirms.

The Bachelor alum, 36, named her daughter Rell James after her and Leopold’s fathers, Jay and Robert James. The newborn arrived at 4:08 a.m. weighing six pounds and 14 ounces.

Molzahn announced in March that she was pregnant. “We can’t hold this magical little secret in anymore!!” the Oregon native wrote via Instagram. “Baby Leopold will be joining us in September! We’ve already been having a ton of fun with our little sidekick joining us on memorable worldwide adventures, and now keeping us hopeful in ‘Quarantine life.’”

Leopold added with a post of his own: “Super excited to bring a quarentennial into this world!! Baby Leopold coming in hot!!! Beyond excited to enter this stage of life with the most wonderful person @tenleymolzahn. I too have been growing, I’m up 6 lbs 10 oz.”

Two months later, the pregnant star revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with pink smoke.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum went on to document her pregnancy via Instagram, from maternity style to baby bump progress.

“Week 28 flying by,” Molzahn captioned aJuly Instagram upload. “Punches, kicks, & stretches are getting stronger each day (my fav part)! And baby girl is getting heavy! Now I feel like I’m holding my belly, not just for the pictures, but to hold it up and to try not to tip forward! Learning the balancing act in all kinds of ways!”

She and her husband tied the knot in April 2018. Molzahn penned a sweet social media tribute to Leopold on their 2nd anniversary.

“The anniversary of our wedding day is a beautiful way to celebrate the kind of love we said yes to,” the dancer captioned a black-and-white wedding photo in April. “A Covenant Love. A never stopping, never giving up, unbreakable, always and forever Love. A daily attempt to an unconditional love that we both know through Jesus. I love celebrating the Hope & redemption that God’s goodness has shown me through your love, & the way He has written our Epic Love story!”

The former ABC personality competed for Jake Pavelka’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelor, before joining the Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise casts. She exclusively told Us Weekly abut her “gorgeous” partner in February 2016.

“He’s amazing, his heart is what got me,” Molzahn gushed at the time. “I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him.”