Bachelor Nation has a mini member on the way! Tenley Molzahn announced on Monday, March 23, that she is pregnant with her first child.

“We can’t hold this magical little secret in anymore!!” the Bachelor alum, 35, captioned a slideshow of baby bump photos, featuring her husband, Taylor Leopold. “Baby Leopold will be joining us in September! We’ve already been having a ton of fun with our little sidekick joining us on memorable worldwide adventures, and now keeping us hopeful in ‘Quarantine life.’”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum went on to write, “We pray that this special bit of news brings a little bit of joy & hope during a time of chaos and uncertainty our world is facing right now. And to any longing, & hopeful hearts, our hearts are with you, and prayers are for you. God’s plans are always greater than we can ever imagine! Ephesians 3:20.”

Leopold shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “Super excited to bring a quarentennial into this world!! Baby Leopold coming in hot!!! Beyond excited to enter this stage of life with the most wonderful person @tenleymolzahn. I too have been growing, I’m up 6 lbs 10 oz.”

The couple, who wed in April 2018, celebrated their reveal with In-n-Out Burger. “Working on that dad bod over there,” the Oregon native captioned her Instagram Story.

Molzahn first told Us Weekly exclusively about her “gorgeous” partner in February 2016. “His smile is just contagious,” she said of the product-line manager for a sandal company at the time. “He’s amazing, his heart is what got me. I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him.”

The former reality star competed for Jake Pavelka‘s heart on season 14 of The Bachelor, then went on to join the Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise casts. Leopold didn’t know that Molzahn was runner-up on the ABC show and has no interest in watching it, she told Us.

“If he ever wants to I’d be fine with it, but he doesn’t want to,” Molzahn explained in 2016. “I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of myself and what I’ve learned and gained from it.”