Having a blast! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. went all out for daughter Alessi’s 2nd birthday party on Saturday, May 8.

“Happy early bday to my little butterfly princess,” the pregnant Bachelor alum, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the toddler. “Last one as an only child so had to do it up.”

The Virginia native, who is currently pregnant with twins, dressed up her baby bump in a floral dress. Luyendyk Jr., 39, wore pink, while the birthday girl sported a colorful gown and matching wings.

The Bachelorette alum called the bash his daughter’s “happiest day” in a post of his own, writing, “Love you, Alessi!”

The Bachelor Nation members celebrated the little one with a pink and purple balloon arch, a lit sign reading, “HBD Alessi,” and a pony dressed as a unicorn. Party guests enjoyed pink cake, butterfly decor and floral centerpieces.

The former ABC personalities welcomed their daughter in May 2019, celebrating her 1st birthday the following year with a pint-sized car. “New whip, who dis?” the couple captioned Instagram photos at the time.

Weeks prior to the party, the Netherlands native gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about the gift. “I got her a remote control Range Rover that I can steer,” the former Bachelor said in May 2020. “She sits in it, and I can steer it for her. [We have] a really cute set-up in the backyard with balloons, a ‘Happy Birthday, Alessi’ sign and a little chair for her to have a cake smash.”

His wife chimed in that they planned to keep the party small amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ll probably swim and have her grandparents over, maybe some of our friends,” she explained at the time.

In December 2020, the former reality stars announced that Alessi is going to be a big sister. Two days after Burnham’s baby bump debut, they revealed the sexes of their upcoming arrivals — a boy and a girl.

“I was expecting to be a lot more uncomfortable than I am at this point,” the pregnant star exclusively told Us earlier this month. “My belly is huge compared to what it was the last time that I was pregnant. That definitely makes shaving a lot harder, for one, but also I’m always bumping my belly into the door when I get into the car and random stuff like that. I’m expecting myself to get a little bit more uncomfortable as the weeks go on, but I think I only have less than 10 weeks left.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Alessi’s birthday bash on Saturday: