Hanging at home with the birthday girl! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham celebrated their 12-month-old daughter, Alessi, while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s my birthday everyone!” the couple captioned a Friday, May 29, video from their toddler’s Instagram account. “New whip, who dis?”

In the social media upload, the little one rode in a pint-sized white car with a “Happy 1st Birthday Alessi” sign behind her.

The Bachelor alums told Us Weekly exclusively about their birthday plans for their baby girl earlier this month. “I got her a remote control Range Rover that I can steer,” the race car driver, 38, gushed to Us at the time. “She sits in it, and I can steer it for her.”

His wife, 28, went on to tell Us that they had planned “a really cute set-up in the backyard with balloons, a ‘Happy Birthday, Alessi’ sign and a little chair for her to have a cake smash.”

Burnham added, “We’ll probably swim and have her grandparents over, maybe some of our friends.”

The Bachelor Nation members welcomed their daughter in May 2019, four months after their Hawaii wedding. Now, Alessi is at a “cool” age, Luyendyk Jr. told Us.

The Bachelorette alum gushed, “She’s learning something new every day, and she’s starting to pick up on little things and say words here and there. She’s so close to walking on her own, and every day is something fun and new and exciting. I feel like this year has flown by. On one hand, it feels like it’s been a long time, but the next, it’s gone by like that.”

Burnham feels “emotional” about her daughter’s 1st birthday, but told Us this had inspired her to “just sit back and watch her a lot.” The fashion designer said, “I’m trying to take in all the moments. It’s really sweet.”

When it comes to expanding their family, the couple initially “questioned” having baby No. 2 but decided they “do want more.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures from Alessi’s party, from her blow-up ball pit to her morning meal.