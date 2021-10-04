Putting on a united front! Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum reunited for their son Fordham’s 7th birthday one year after their split.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my dear Ford,” the former Bachelorette, 36, recently captioned an Instagram photo with the real estate broker, 44, and their birthday boy. “You are strong, smart, fun and you always have me laughing (or crying). You keep me on my toes and drive me crazy sometimes, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. There is no one like you!!!”

The dentist, who is also the mother of daughter Essex, 4, went on to write, “You capture my heart every freaking single day, and I am so proud of the boy you’ve become. With your huge heart and care for your friends and family, you constantly remind me what matters most. I love you always and forever this much. Here’s to 7!”

Rosenbaum honored their eldest child’s big day with a post of his own, showing Fordham’s waffle breakfast, Pokémon cake and balloons.

“This young man turned 7 today!!” the California native gushed via Instagram. “Wow, I can’t believe how fast that was!! This guy brings smiles to whomever he meets. He has the most delicious personality and kindest heart of anyone I’ve ever known, and to say that I love you beyond words, that just doesn’t do it. You have made me a better person, a better man and allowed me to see a side of me I never knew existed. I love you to the moon and back!! Now please stop growing so fast!”

The estranged couple met and fell in love on season 7 of The Bachelorette, tying the knot in December 2011 in California. The Bachelor Nation members renewed their vows six years later, but they called it quits in October 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another,” Rosenbaum told his Instagram followers at the time. “Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot [of] life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Rosenbaum filed for divorce from the Maine native in July, Us Weekly exclusively reported at the time.