From roses to renewals! Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, who got engaged on season 7 of The Bachelorette, renewed their vows in Aruba nearly six years after tying the knot.

“Thanks to our vow renewal, we are good for at least another 5 years!” Rosenbaum, 41, captioned a sweet snapshot via Twitter of the couple locking lips beachside on Wednesday, August 22. Hebert, 33, shared the same photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Renewed and it feels so good!” Camera crews were spotted in the back of the photos.

The couple also took to social media to post pictures of their daughter Essex, 21 months, and son Fordham, 3, playing in the ocean during the getaway. “Family fun!” Hebert captioned a photo of Rosenbaum swimming in the turquoise water with Essex on Thursday, August 23. She then posted a picture of Rosenbaum and their little ones strolling by the water, writing, “Heaven.”

Rosenbaum won Hebert’s final rose in 2011 and the duo exchanged vows in December 2012 in Pasadena, California, in a televised ceremony. The pair have been open about their relationship struggles over the years, having appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 7 in 2017. Hebert made headlines during the process for revealing that she felt Rosenbaum “felt pressured to be in a relationship because we were in the public eye.”

The situation only made their marriage stronger, however, with Hebert thanking her hubby for having “always supported [her] throughout [her] whole career.”

Back in February, Hebert exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair are “done” adding to their “perfect” family of four.

