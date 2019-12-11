A Bachelor franchise success story! Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum are beating the reality TV odds.

After competing for Brad Womack’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelor, Hebert was named the seventh Bachelorette. Rosenbaum, who was one of the 25 contestants trying to woo her, went on two one-on-one dates and several group dates before traveling to Roslyn, New York, for a hometown date. During the final rose ceremony, Hebert had to choose between Rosenbaum and Ben Flajnik. In the end, the pediatric dentist accepted a proposal from the real estate entrepreneur.

“The hardest thing out of all of this has been not knowing. I’m an open book. All my cards are on the table. I know I told you my biggest fear was falling in love with you and having my heart broken again,” Rosenbaum said before getting down on one knee during the 2011 finale. “I know I have to take a leap of faith. All the time that we spent together, it’s been the happiest time of my life. You always say to me, ‘If I smile all the time, I’m going to have wrinkles.’ All I know is that I’m madly in love with you. I love everything about you.”

Less than two years later, the twosome wed in front of ABC cameras. Hebert and Rosenbaum completed their family with a son, Ford, and daughter, Essie.

“It’s honestly so hard,” Hebert told Us Weekly about parenthood in February 2018. “When I first had my son I was that mom, [I thought] ‘I have to breastfeed, no formula, he has to be stimulated’ … his doctor said to me, ‘Ashley, give in a little, you’re trying to kill yourself and in the end your kids are going to see that stress on you.’ It’s the best thing I’ve heard parenting advice-wise. Just give a little, let yourself be human, let yourself have hard days and good days, let yourself be.”

In 2019, the couple came together to fight Rosenbaum’s battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“Cherish all that you have every, single day,” Hebert wrote in December 2019 via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support. We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives.”

