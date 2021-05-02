Crushing coparenting! Ashley Hebert gushed about her estranged husband, J.P. Rosenbaum, for keeping their two kids entertained on Sunday, May 2.

“Divorce is hard no matter what,” the Bachelor alum, 36, captioned an Instagram Story photo of Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, playing at a museum. “But I can always count on @_jprosenbaum to take the kids out on adventures together filled with fun activities. Thank you! Grateful.”

The former reality stars announced in October 2020 that they were calling it quits after eight years of marriage — but determined to be there for their “beautiful children.”

The former Bachelorette wrote in a statement at the time: “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

The New York native, 44, added in a post of his own that nobody was “to blame” for their split. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot [of] life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage,” he explained.

Since their breakup, the former ABC personalities have continued to show their amicable coparenting moments on social media, from celebrating Halloween together to ringing in their daughter’s birthday side by side.

Hebert even called Rosenbaum her “best friend forever” in an Instagram Story post last month.

While the exes are keeping their relationship cordial, Rosenbaum revealed in February that he is ready to start dating again.

“I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like?” the construction manager told E! News in February. “I’m terrified even without the pandemic. … I like things to happen organically, hopefully. But at the same time, that’s not the world we live in right now. It’s not like we’re going out to bars.”

Rosenbaum revealed that he felt “a little bit stuck,” noting at the time: “I want to turn the page. I’m just not sure how to do that.”