Crushing coparenting! Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum rang in Halloween with their kids two weeks after announcing their split.

“Happy Halloween to you all!” the former Bachelorette, 35, captioned a Saturday, October 31, Instagram photo with her son, Fordham, 6, and daughter, Essex, 3, dressed as a vampire and a princess, respectively. She shared another sweet shot of the kids eating candy, gushing that she was “living for [their] smiles.”

As for Rosenbaum, 43, the California native also posted a photo with their costumed kids via Instagram.

The estranged couple announced earlier this month that they were calling it quits after nearly eight years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” the Bachelor alum captioned a throwback photo on October 14. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Rosenbaum shared the same photo on his account after writing and rewriting his caption “dozens of times,” explaining, “Each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness. While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another.”

The real estate broker concluded that their “ultimate focus” is to amicably coparent Fordham and Essex.

Rosenbaum met Hebert on season 7 of The Bachelorette and proposed to the Maine native during the ABC show’s finale in 2011. They wed the following year.