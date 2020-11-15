Still united on the coparenting front. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum came together to ring in daughter Essex’s 4th birthday with an intimate party after their split.

The estranged couple shared photos and videos from the bash on Saturday, November 14. “Happiest Belated Birthday to my dream girl, Essie,” the former Bachelorette, 35, gushed on Instagram. “She’s 4, and I couldn’t love her more!”

Rosenbaum, 43, posted similar sentiments on his account. “We now own every piece of LOL merchandise ever manufactured,” he wrote. “Happy belated birthday my love bug.”

The reality stars had nearly identical photos from the party on their pages, with shots of the décor, cake and Essex as well as their 6-year-old son, Fordham. However, the pair did not appear in each other’s posts.

Hebert and Rosenbaum got engaged during season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011 and tied the knot in December 2012. They announced their split in October.

“After months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children.”

Rosenbaum, for his part, insisted that the issues that led to the breakup had “been developing in our relationship for quite a while” and they did “absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage” their marriage. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot [of] life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

The duo have thus far stuck to their vow to coparent, reuniting in October to celebrate Halloween with their children.

Scroll down to see photos from Essex’s birthday party!