Bachelor Nation truly is a family. Former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars sent love to Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum on Wednesday, October 14, after the pair shockingly announced they had split after nearly eight years of marriage.

“We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” Hebert, 35, wrote via Instagram next to a photo of the duo. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

Rosenbaum, 43, shared the same photo, adding that “no one is to blame” and “no event” led to the breakup.

“No one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” the New York Native wrote. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

The pair also asked for privacy, especially since they are focused on their children.

“We request that you please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives and attempt to create a new norm for our children,” Rosenbaum added. “Our ultimate focus is to coparent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie.”

After coming in second place on Brad Womack‘s season 15 of The Bachelor, the Maine native became the season 7 Bachelorette, where she met Rosenbaum in 2011. The pair married in December 2012 and share two children, son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 3.

