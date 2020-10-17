Closing the door. Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum have put their family home on the market following their split after nearly eight years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 2,890-square-foot property — which is located in Pinecrest, Florida — is listed with Sotheby’s for $1,149,000. The one-story house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, formal dining room and a bonus room converted into a playroom. There is also a renovated gourmet kitchen that opens into the living room. The 18,606-square-foot grounds feature a covered terrace, playground and a gated pool.

Hebert, 35, and Rosenbaum, 43, announced their separation via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14. The former Bachelorette shared a photo of the pair slow-dancing along with an emotional caption.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert wrote. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Rosenbaum shared the same photo on his Instagram account writing that their breakup “comes as a complete shock to everyone” but it’s something that has been “developing in our relationship for quite a while.”

The former reality star wrote, “We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

One day later, Hebert thanked fans for their outpouring of love amid the split. “Thank you for your support and messages,” the Maine native wrote via her Instagram Story. “Sending you love today.”

The pair met on season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011 and got engaged during the finale. Hebert and Rosenbaum tied the knot in December 2012, with a ceremony that aired in a tv special. They are the parents of son, Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 3.