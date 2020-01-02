On the mend. JP Rosenbaum is slowly making strides three weeks after receiving a life-altering diagnosis with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The Bachelorette alum, 42, gave fans an update on his recovery process via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 1. Rosenbaum spoke candidly about working to regain his strength nearly one month after waking up without feeling in his legs and arms.

“This past Monday marked 3 weeks since I was discharged from the hospital, and I have been slowly getting better every couple of days,” he explained to his followers on Wednesday. “I’ve been doing a lot of physical and occupational therapy. I was even able to get away to Maine to visit with my in-laws for a week.”

Rosenbaum’s wife Ashley Hebert first revealed Rosenbaum’s scary diagnosis on December 8, sharing a photo of her husband lying still in a hospital bed. “It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment,” Hebert, 34, wrote at the time. Rosenbaum was discharged from the hospital shortly after the diagnosis, returning home with his wife and their two kids, Fordham, 5, and Essex, 3.

“I’m progressing. My physical therapist said that I’m very, very lucky that I’m able to do things three weeks later that I shouldn’t be able to do, which is all incredible. My fine motor skills are virtually all back. I don’t have my strength back yet, I’m not running anywhere. I can walk and get places and, you know, do one squat then I get fatigued.”

Before starting physical therapy, the former ABC reality star revealed that he struggled with everyday tasks like putting on deodorant, tying his shoes and even picking up his children.

While there is no known cure for the rare neurological disorder, physical therapy and other medical treatments can alleviate symptoms of weakness and numbness in the limbs. Rosenbaum previously admitted that the immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG) he received gave him “incapacitating” migraines after he left the hospital.

Throughout the unexpected health scare, Rosenbaum and Hebert are trying to stay positive. In December, the former Bachelorette thanked fans for showering her family with support during their difficult time.

“Cherish all that you have every, single day,” Hebert said on Instagram. “We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives.”