



Staying positive. Bachelorette alum JP Rosenbaum gave fans an update on his health following his diagnosis with Guillain-Barré syndrome while opening up about facing some unexpected side effects.

Rosenbaum, 42, uploaded a calm selfie video to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 10. The former reality TV star reassured his followers that he was “resting comfortably at home” after being discharged from the hospital the previous day.

“Clearly I have not changed or showered in a while,” the former ABC dating show star said in the video. “This morning was pretty brutal, I had some pretty severe migraines. I’ve never had a migraine before and these were just incapacitating. I couldn’t move, talk or anything. It was rough.”

Rosenbaum’s wife, Ashley Hebert, revealed the rare diagnosis via Instagram on Sunday, December 8. After meeting on season 7 of the Bachelorette, the pair tied the knot in 2012. The pediatric dentist, 34, shared a photo of her husband laying in a hospital bed, admitting that “it may be a long road to full recovery.”

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. There is no known cure at the moment, however, treatments like plasma exchange and immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG) are used to relieve symptoms.

Rosenbaum explained at the time of his diagnosis that he struggles with “things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant.” He even admitted to having trouble picking up his two children, 5-year-old son Fordham and 3-year-old daughter Essex.

The former reality dating contestant tried to keep a positive outlook as he updated fans on the “brutal” migraines, which he said were a side effect of the IVIG treatment he received while in the hospital. As the video continued, he said the next step of his recovery will begin soon with both physical and occupational therapies.

In the meantime, Rosenbaum is getting all the support he needs from his wife and kids.

“This one helping with recovery and smiles,” Rosenbaum captioned a sweet video of Essex playing doctor in his bed.