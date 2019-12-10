



Going home. JP Rosenbaum has been released from the hospital after his Guillain-Barré syndrome diagnosis.

“So I’m sitting here in the discharge suite, which is really good news. Synonyms definitely plateaued, which is why I’m getting out of here,” the 42-year-old Bachelorette alum began in a series of videos via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 9. “Had physical therapy and occupational therapy analysis. There’s certainly a lot of work ahead.”

Rosenbaum, who married former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert after meeting on season 7 of the ABC series in 2011, revealed he was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder on Sunday, December 9.

“My head kind of hurts from the lumbar puncture, so it will be good to get home and get horizontal so it goes away, which seems to be the case. Every time I get up and exert myself, I get a low grade headache in the back of my head,” he continued on Monday evening. “But yeah, getting out of here, which is great. So just wanted to let you all know and thank you for all the messages, well-wishes and prayers. It’s overwhelming and I appreciate it.”

Earlier on Monday, Hebert, who shares son Fordham, 5, and daughter Essex, 3, with Rosenbaum, thanked her followers for their support amid her husband’s recent health scare.

“Cherish all that you have every, single day,” the pediatric dentist wrote alongside a family photo. “Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support. We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives.”

Rosenbaum detailed the symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, from his hospital bed on Sunday.

“Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it,” he explained via Instagram Stories. “Picking up my kids, can’t do it. Wiping your ass, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one. Can’t really believe it.”

He noted at the time that he’s “heard from a lot of people” that things “can get a lot worse” before they get better.

“Hopefully that is not the case for me,” Rosenbaum said. “Hopefully I’m fortunate enough where we caught it early enough, to start a treatment early enough where we can now start recovery.”