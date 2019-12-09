



Trying to stay positive. Ashley Hebert is encouraging her fans to count their blessings after her husband, JP Rosenbaum, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“Cherish all that you have every, single day,” the 34-year-old former Bachelorette wrote alongside a family photo on Monday, December 9, via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support. We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives.”

Rosenbaum, 42, detailed his rare diagnosis in a series of videos via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 8. (Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.)

“Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it,” he explained from his hospital bed. “Picking up my kids, can’t do it. Wiping your ass, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one. Can’t really believe it.”

While Rosenbaum has yet to give fans an update since Sunday night, he told his followers at the time that his symptoms had “plateaued.”

“Hopefully I’m on the road to recovery,” he said. “I’ve heard from a lot of people and I know that things can get a lot, lot worse, and so — knock on wood — hopefully that is not the case for me. Hopefully I’m fortunate enough where we caught it early enough, to start a treatment early enough where we can now start recovery.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum, who met while filming season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011, tied the knot in 2012. They are parents of son Fordham, 5, and daughter Essex, 3. The couple, who renewed their vows in August 2018, were sent support by members of Bachelor Nation on Monday via Instagram.

“We will be thinking of you guys. If there’s absolutely anything we can do – no matter how big or small please let us know! Love you guys! ❤️,” season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky wrote.

Season 4 Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas, meanwhile, revealed that her husband Stephen Stagliano’s sister was also diagnosed with the condition: “Praying for you guys. And for a speedy recovery & for JP to respond well to all the treatment. Stephen’s little sister went through this about 5 years ago. It’s no small thing. Praying for all of you during this time 💕”

Former Bachelorette season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, who is dating season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, added, “Sending all my thoughts and positive energy to JP and the Rosenbaum family. We are thinking about you guys often ❤️”