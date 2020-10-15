Feeling grateful. Ashley Hebert thanked fans for their outpouring of love after announcing her surprising split from husband JP Rosenbaum.

“Thank you for your support and messages,” the former Bachelorette, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 15. “Sending you love today.”

The reality star also shared a photo of herself holding up the hand sign for “I love you” while posing for a bathroom selfie.

The former Bachelorette lead, who met Rosenbaum during season 7 of the ABC series in 2011, revealed on Wednesday, October 14, that the couple had called it quits after nearly eight years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of her and her estranged husband dancing.

The Maine native added: “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

Rosenbaum, 43, shared the same photo on his account and revealed that the couple’s breakup will “come as a complete shock to everyone” but it’s something that has been “developing in our relationship for quite a while.”

He insisted that “there is no one to blame” amid the split and that “no one is the victim” in the sad situation.

“We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he explained. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Following the breakup bombshell, Bachelor Nation rallied around the pair, sending messages of love and support.

“I’m so sorry, Ashley. Sending you the biggest hug and all the love,” Emily Maynard commented on Hebert’s post.

Nick Viall sent his best wishes via Rosenbaum’s post, writing, “I’m so sorry. I love you man. Hoping for the best for both of you.”

The pair wed in December 2012 and share two children, son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 3.