Ashley Hebert Reunites With Best Friend JP Rosenbaum After Split

Friendly exes! Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Hebert shared a playful moment with JP Rosenbaum five months after announcing their separation in October 2020.

“Too cool for school, too cool for school!” the former Bachelorette, 36, teased her estranged husband, 44, in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 19. Rosenbaum glanced skeptically over at Maine native, who made an enthusiastic face to the camera as they walked side-by-side.

“Best friends forever,” Hebert captioned the lighthearted clip, adding two crying laughter emojis.

Before showcasing her playful reunion with the construction manager, Hebert wished her social media followers a happy Friday while kids Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, got ready for school.

The former couple met on season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011 and tied the knot one year later. After eight years of marriage, the twosome confirmed via Instagram that they would be going their separate ways.

“We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” Hebert wrote at the time. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Rosenbaum shared a statement of his own, urging fans to recognize that “there is no one to blame” for the decision to split and “no one is the victim.”

He continued, “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot [of] life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Shortly after their separation shocked Bachelor Nation fans, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair listed their Pinecrest, Florida, home for $1.15 million. When they finally closed a deal, Hebert admitted that she had “mixed emotions” about selling the house.

“Excited about new beginnings but also feeling sad about closing this chapter,” she wrote in a December 2020 Instagram Story. “It’s OK to feel opposite emotions. Giving myself grace today. Hope you allow this for yourself too.”

The New York native, for his part, confessed to feeling “really bummed” about packing up the family’s former home. In February, Rosenbaum revealed that he had moved into a new apartment and was ready to start “a new phase of life.” The change of scenery came weeks after he told E! News that he was “ready” to date again.

“I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like?” he joked. “I think I’m terrified even without the pandemic. … I like things to happen organically, hopefully. … I have to figure out what this next stage of dating will look like for me. I do feel like I’m a little bit stuck, and I want to turn the page. I’m just not sure how to do that.”