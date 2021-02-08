Moving on. J.P. Rosenbaum has found a new apartment and is looking to the future following his split from Ashley Hebert. On Sunday, February 7, the former Bachelorette star, 43, shared photos of himself with his two kids, Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4, in his new place.

“A new year, a new phase of life, a new apartment, a new look!! We sold our house about a month ago, moved into a three-bedroom apartment, and I’m really not sure what the future holds,” he captioned the photos via Instagram, revealing that he’s renting most of his belongings for now. “I didn’t want to make a big financial commitment on all new furniture, given that I just don’t know where I’ll be in a year or two from now, so I’m renting to own!”

Rosenbaum and Hebert, 36, who met on season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011 and married the following year, announced their split in October 2020.

“Even though things were only made public a few months ago we’ve been dealing with it for a lot longer,” he told E! News on February 1. “We’re in a rhythm. Equal share and we both spend a lot of time with the kids. That’s the easiest part of it all. … We always got along. We’re fine. We’re friendly, we coparent. We know we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever.”

In November, Hebert shared via Instagram that many things were helping her during their split. She shared advice for others going through something similar, writing, “Reaching out to people you know … you love … you trust … seek counseling. Listen to your inner child.”

The estranged couple sold their house in December, sharing the news via Instagram. “We’re closing on our house today. I have mixed emotions,” the season 7 Bachelorette wrote at the time. “Excited about new beginnings but also feeling sad about closing this chapter. It’s okay to feel opposite emotions. Giving myself grace today. Hope you allow this for yourself too.”

Rosenbaum also posted, “Not sure how I feel about it. Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually. Next steps…finding a new place. #Turnthepage.”

The New York native admitted during a recent interview that while he’s ready for the next chapter, he’s not sure when he will actually begin dating again.

“Dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like? I think I’m terrified even without the pandemic,” he told E!. “I like things to happen organically, hopefully. But at the same time, that’s not the world we live in right now. It’s not like we’re going out to bars.”

Rosenbaum also added that he would “probably not” become the Bachelor in the future. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but is that what I want to do right now — take a two-month pause from my kids, from my business? Put everything on hold to do this?” he wondered. “I’d have to give it some serious thought. But my first reaction is probably not.”