Ashley Hebert Has ‘Mixed Emotions’ After Selling Her and J.P.’s House

A new chapter. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum turned over the keys to their Pinecrest, Florida, house two months after their split.

“We’re closing on our house today. I have mixed emotions,” the season 7 Bachelorette, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 21. “Excited about new beginnings but also feeling sad about closing this chapter. It’s okay to feel opposite emotions. Giving myself grace today. Hope you allow this for yourself too.”

Her estranged husband, 43, also took to his Instagram Stories to confirm that they “sold the house” on Monday, adding, “Not sure how I feel about it. Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually. Next steps…finding a new place. #Turnthepage.”

The former reality stars, who met on the ABC reality dating series in 2011, announced on October 14 that they were going their separate ways after nearly eight years of marriage.

“We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” the mother of son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

After asking fans to respect her and Rosenbaum’s privacy, Hebert added, “Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

The New York native, for his part, acknowledged that while the breakup may “come as a complete shock to everyone,” it had been in the works “for quite a while.”

“Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he clarified at the time. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum have since reunited several times, first in October to celebrate Halloween with their children and again in November for Essex’s birthday. The Bachelor alum also drove him home from the hospital earlier this month after he underwent surgery amid his battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome.