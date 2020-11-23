Life after the final rose. Ashley Hebert gave fans an update amid her split from JP Rosenbaum.

“I have received hundreds of messages from people asking for advice on divorce. I feel for you, I support you, I wish you and your family peace and happiness … I am not comfortable giving out advice because each situation is so unique,” the 35-year-old former Bachelorette wrote on Sunday, November 22, via Instagram Stories. “And I am far from an expert.”

Hebert went on to reveal things that “helped” her in recent months: “Reach out to people you know … you love … you trust … seek counseling. Listen to your inner child.”

The season 7 Bachelorette announced her split from Rosenbaum, 43, in October. The twosome, who wed in 2012, share son, Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert wrote via Instagram. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Rosenbaum shared a similar statement but added that there is “no one to blame” for their divorce.

“There’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he wrote. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum got engaged on the August 2011 episode of The Bachelorette. The former couple reunited for their daughter’s 4th birthday party earlier this month.

“Happiest Belated Birthday to my dream girl, Essie,” Hebert wrote on November 14 via Instagram. “She’s 4, and I couldn’t love her more!”