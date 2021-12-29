David Henrie is going to be a dad again! The actor’s wife, Maria Cahill, is pregnant with their third child.

“Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday #3 #bigbrother,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 32, captioned a Wednesday, December 29, Instagram photo taken at his 12-month-old son’s birthday party. “We are going to wait until birth for the gender reveal. Couldn’t think of a better gender reveal then that am I right?!”

The California native and Cahill, 30, are also the parents of daughter Philomena, 2, whom they welcomed in March 2019. James arrived in December 2020.

Henrie wished his baby boy a happy birthday viaa Saturday, December 25, Instagram post, writing, “A year ago today the Christmas prime rib was going in the oven, but something else was ready! Happy birthday to Jesus most importantly, but happy birthday my son as well. A merry and blessed Christmas to all!”

He and the 2011 Miss Delaware winner struggled to get pregnant while trying to conceive their first child.

“My wife and I went through trials,” the then-new dad explained in his daughter’s Instagram debut. “I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be. See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters. Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term. While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!”

In June 2020, the former Disney Channel star praised his partner for “never giv[ing] up,” writing via Instagram: “Don’t lose hope! … We discovered a severe progesterone deficiency which seems to have been our culprit. The answers are out there.”

Henrie wed the Delaware native in April 2017 in Los Angeles, three months after their engagement.

“I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her,” the groom told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Now, almost three years later, it’s almost surreal that we’re finally getting married. We’re so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can’t wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate.”