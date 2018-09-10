Updated at 5 p.m. EST: “David Henrie was arrested at 9:05 a.m. for possession of a loaded firearm at an airport screening at LAX. He has been booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and will be released on his own recognizance,” LAX PIO told Us Weekly in a statement.

David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, September 10, Us Weekly can confirm. The 29-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place alum was taken into police custody after he was found with a weapon while walking through airport security.

LAX’s Airport Police Public Information Officer Rob Pedregon tells Us: “We did have an individual that went to screening earlier this morning with a loaded fire arm and has been arrested.”

The news comes just five days after Henrie revealed that he and his wife, Maria Cahill, are expecting their first child in a gender reveal video on Instagram.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys,” the actor announced on Wednesday, September 5. “I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’ That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother #baby #itsagirl #shotgun #poppa #dad.”

Henrie starred alongside Selena Gomez on the popular Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place for four seasons from 2007 to 2012. The two have remained close friends and are often spotted enjoying each other’s company. Most recently, the onscreen brother and sister duo documented themselves at a 4th of July Disney outing in multiple Instagram pictures.

Gomez, 26, celebrated Henrie and Cahill at their wedding in April 2017 alongside other castmates from the fantasy show.

