Back-to-back babies! Maria Cahill gave birth to her and David Henrie’s second child, a baby boy, on Friday, December 25.

“CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y’all… WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Emmanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz,” Henrie announced via Instagram on Saturday, December 26. “My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I’m so proud of her! Aside from sharing the stage with none other then Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS 🙂 ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the actor, 31, was expecting his second child with the 2011 Miss Delaware winner, 29, in December.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum went on to share footage from his sex reveal at the time, writing, “Good news coming! Bow or Bow Tie? What are your predictions?” The California native took his own guess, saying, “It’s a boy. 100 percent, zero doubt, it’s a boy.”

As for Cahill, she predicted, “I’m gonna stick with boy because that was my first thought.”

With the help of a golf club and an exploding ball, the pair found out that they were correct.

The couple’s pregnancy news came 14 months after their daughter Pia’s arrival. “Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I … and it’s special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials,” the How I Met Your Mother alum wrote via Instagram in March 2019. “I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be.”

Henrie explained at the time: “See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters. Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term. While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!”

In June, the This Is the Year star said that he and the former pageant queen had “never given up,” writing on Instagram: “Don’t lose hope! … We discovered a severe progesterone deficiency which seems to have been our culprit. The answers are out there.”

He and Cahill wed in April 2017. Henrie’s former costars Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin and Jennifer Stone attended the California wedding ceremony.

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married,” the singer, 28, gushed via Instagram after the nuptials. “Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!”