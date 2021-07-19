Rocking the boat! Dwayne Johnson took his daughter Jasmine to Chuck E. Cheese for a belated birthday celebration — and managed to find a ride that looked like a tie-in to his upcoming movie, Jungle Cruise.

“Saturday: 8:30AM. (yes 8:30am 🤪),” the Rampage star, 49, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 18, alongside a photo of himself on the ride with Jasmine, 5. “Riding the @chuckeecheese version of ‘Daddy’s JUNGLE CRUISE.'”

The former wrestler added that he and wife Lauren Hashian were actually celebrating their daughter’s half-birthday, as her real birthday (December 16) occurred in the midst of coronavirus lockdowns.

“A big warm MAHALO to the Chuckee [sic] Cheese staff for coming in early morning to take such great care of our families,” he continued in his post. “One young man in particular, was outstanding in making our whole experience a special one. His name is Matt. Thank you my man!”

The San Andreas actor also poked fun at the fact that the child-sized ride was not exactly a perfect fit for his gym-toned physique. “We all had an AWESOME time and as you can see here my 270lbs completely dislodged this poor little boat off its happy hydraulic hinges,” he joked. “Sorry, Chuckee, we’re gonna need a bigger boat and thanks for the pizza and ice cream for breakfast.”

Johnson and Hashian, 36, wed in 2019 after 12 years of dating. They also share daughter Tiana, 3. The Hobbs & Shaw star was previously married to Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2008. They share daughter Simone, 19.

The action star has been outspoken over the years about how much he loves raising three daughters. “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter,” he wrote via Instagram in February 2021 alongside an adorable photo of himself holding hands with Jasmine. “All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life. I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way. And man, I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will.”

During a 2019 appearance on Good Morning America, Johnson said that being the only man in his household was “emasculating and amazing,” but added, “It’s the greatest blessing I’ve ever had.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared updates about his “quarantine blessings” while staying at home with his daughters. “Some very serious weekend creations going on here,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2020, captioning a photo of himself helping Tiana and Jasmine finish a craft project.