



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a surprise ceremony — and they’re outfits were perfect for a summer beach wedding.

“We do,” the Fast and Furious star wrote in his Instagram post sharing pictures of the lovebirds on their special day in Hawaii on Sunday, August 18.

The actor looked sharp and dapper in an all-white ensemble that included tailored pants and sheer button-up. To top off the look, he wore green and cream colored leis. As handsome as he looked, the bride was truly a sight to be seen.

The 34-year-old CEO of Garcia Companies stunned in an elegant sheath gown from Mira Zwillinger, which is still for sale at Moda Operandi for $12,540. Made with tulle and an embroidered Chantilly lace overlay there’s a romantic element that was complimented by a fitted waist accentuated with sparkly silver embellishments, a plunging neckline and an open back. With her hair worn down in stunning loose waves, she wore a lengthy tulle veil that had dotted details at the top.

Floral embroidery seems to be a big trend amongst A-list brides lately. Just a few weeks ago Heidi Klum married Tom Kaulitz in a yacht wedding off the coast of Italy on Saturday, August 3. Her look was more fashion-forward in an off-the-shoulder puffy-sleeve gown that included floral detailing all throughout.

Although this is the first wedding ceremony for the Johnson and Hashian, the former WWE star has been calling Hashian his wife for years. “I just refer to her as ‘my wife’ all the time,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. “So, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

The two met one another while filming The Game Plan back in 2006. A year later they confirmed their relationship and have since had two children together — 3-year-old Jasmine and 16-month-old Tiana.

