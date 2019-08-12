



Paradise — found! On Sunday, August 11, Bachelor franchise alums Ashley Iaconetti married Jared Haibon in Newport, Rhode Island in front of their closest friends and family. The venue was as picturesque as you’d expect for the reality TV couple — and it was no surprise to hear that the brunette beauty had not just one, but two wedding dresses.

“They are both princess gowns that everyone would kind of expect from me,” Iaconetti shared in an interview about her wedding dresses with Us. “One is cleaner and one is more, I want to say, Victorian-esque.”

Those descriptions proved to be entirely accurate. Iaconetti debuted the lacy “Victorian-esque” gown for the ceremony and the “cleaner” style for the fun-filled reception. The former was a classic princess-style dress. The bodice of the gown hugged Iaconetti’s curves and the ballgown skirt had floral detailing and multiple layers of tulle. To accessorize the look, Iaconetti wore minimalist earrings so as to not distract from the royal look.

And there was more! For the reception, Iaconetti ditched the lace and tulle and opted for a satin gown in a similar, classic princess style. The gown had a fitted bodice that couldn’t have been more flattering.

She paired the two incredible dresses with neutral eye makeup and hair extensions. She wore her hair down but away from her face for the ceremony and styled her hair in a playful ponytail during the reception.

The lovebirds got engaged on a beach in Mexico while filming Bachelor In Paradise on June 17, 2018. Haibon proposed with a romantic rectangular 2.4 carat diamond Neil Lane ring.

That’s not to say that their relationship was all romance from the get-go, though! The couple first met on another season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and Ashley fell hard for Jared. His feelings for Iaconetti took some time to develop, causing some rockiness and tension along the way.

Now that the two have had their fairytale wedding, we can’t wait to see them start their next chapter on their romantic honeymoon in Italy’s Capri, the Amalfi Coast and Santorini, Greece.

