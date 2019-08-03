It’s no secret that Hollywood A-listers wear couture (worth literally hundreds of thousands of dollars!) or totally custom-made creations on the red carpet, but for designer Alex Perry, his celeb-loved gowns are actually available to buy. “We very rarely create custom dresses,” Perry tells Us, “So when any woman see’s a celebrity in Alex Perry, she can look at them knowing ‘I can do that,’ and bring a red carpet moment into her own life.”

The Aussie designer describes his style as “a sleek fashion brand; it is sharp, modern event dressing with a particular focus on razor sharp silhouettes, bespoke fit and inspiring color.” He adds: “I think what really describes Alex Perry is what Alex Perry isn’t; evening gowns don’t need to be glitzy and over-embellished to be glamorous.” Instead of featuring over-the-top bling, Perry highlights the importance of an immaculate fit. “I think it’s largely the silhouette and shape,” he says on why he thinks his dresses are so popular among Hollywood. “It’s about the way my gowns are cut and constructed which makes a woman feel amazing, it’s always about the way a woman feels!”

Some of Perry’s favorite red carpet moments include Adriana Lima’s $2,550 side-slit frock, “I love the simplicity of this sequined sheath, the focus is on this beautiful girl,” Perry says. Another standout: Toni Garn’s $2,050 cape-style look, “I love the drama of this,” he says, adding, that this demonstrates perfectly that you don’t have to show a lot of skin to look incredibly sexy.

Scroll through to see how more beauties wear Alex Perry’s streamlined gowns, including Kourtney Kardashian in a leopard-print strapless number and pregnant Miranda Kerr in a stunning pleated design.